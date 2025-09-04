Ryan Mason makes special Hawthorns appearance as Albion boss meets fans at 125th anniversary event

Fans were treated to an exhibition of 125 selected photographs from the history of Albion's home ground.

The event saw thousands of Albion fans arrive through the doors throughout the day.

And at one stage they were joined by a very special guest.

Current Albion boss Ryan Mason joined the supporters to look around the exhibition - which is one of a host of events planned to mark the anniversary.

Alongside his assistant manager Nigel Gibbs, the Albion boss went around the exhibition but also had time to meet and have a chat with fans who were in attendance.

Fans queued to enter the ground from the open house's opening at 8am and would continue to flock into the evening, to allow families with children after school. There was also the opportunity to have a photograph taken with the backdrop of the pitch from the East Stand, which proved extremely popular.

Staff were taken aback by the turnout to honour the club's proud home, into which Albion moved from Stoney Lane after the turn of the new century.

Chairman of the official Albion supporters club, John Homer, was on hand to bring the photographs to life, and he said: "It's a wonderful anniversary and they are doing it complete justice.

"I'm so chuffed that so many people have turned up, because for all of these people to make the effort it must be a special place.

"The photographs are all crystalisations of moments in time. Everybody I've spoken with has a memory from the photograph they look at, which is wonderful. That brings the exhibition to life."