West Brom graduate likened to Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers handed EFL chance by former Albion hero

Arriving at Albion as a seven year old, the club later fended off interest from both Manchester United and Aston Villa, who wanted to offer Richards a professional contract.

He opted to stay with Albion, and was tipped for big things.

He made his professional debut in the EFL Cup against Arsenal, before being involved with the first team under Carlos Corberan, going on to make his league debut in an away defeat to Hull City.

At the time, he was very much being tipped to go and make an impact, and West Brom's academy manager Richard Stevens had even compared Rogers to the likes of Morgan Rogers, who has gone on to play Champions League football for Villa.

He said: "Rico is very much in that bracket of elite talent. He’s in the same bracket as Morgan [Rogers], and Izzy [Brown] and Tyler (Roberts).

“Just for me, coming in, all you heard was ‘Rico is going, Rico won’t sign’. It was important, as I said to Mark Jenkins and Luke Dowling, that was show as an academy that we can provide a pathway and an opportunity for our young boys.

“Rico has been a talent for many years - talent is only where you are now. Rico has to go and grow a career now, and develop himself. If you look at the season he had, he missed a big chunk through injury, he played in the Youth Cup, he scored a hat-trick against Man United, he trained with the first team and went to Charlton, he’s played for England.

“He’s had a really interesting season in terms of experience. It’s fantastic for him and the family, because they’re West Bromwich people and it’s fantastic for the football club. Every club wants to see their own young ones develop. It puts a message out that West Brom are here for young, talented footballers.”

However, he never hit the full heights of his potential at Albion. He was released by the club before being snapped up and joining Villa's under 23 side.

But out of contract this summer, he has been handed a chance by a former Albion hero.

Darren Moore was in charge at The Hawthorns when Richards was emerging through the youth ranks, and he has snapped him up at Port Vale following their promotion to League One.

It marks a return to Vale for Richards, who spent last season on loan at Vale Park and helped them to promotion.