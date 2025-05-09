New sponsorship deal is 'historic moment' for women's football in Shropshire, says county FA

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Football Association(FA) have announced Telford-based mental health services provider SEAH as their new "primary business partner", a move it says will provide financial support to grassroots female football across the county.

Around 13,000 women and girls are registered with 1,000 grassroots clubs in Shropshire, around 20% of all footballers in the county, while Shropshire has also seen a 30% increase in female registrations over the past three years.

The deal will see SEAH become the overall sponsor of grassroots football for women and girls, and while the value of the sponsorship was undisclosed, Shropshire FA says it will provide a cash injection for competitions, teams, and development programmes for female footballers, coaches, and referees.

Andy Weston, CEO at Shropshire FA with Natalie Pietrzyk Director of SEAH (Shropshire FA)

“This is a historic moment for the female game in Shropshire," said Andy Weston, CEO of Shropshire FA.

"SEAH’s commitment to becoming our primary business partner and sponsor for grassroots female football is a powerful statement about the value of women and girls in sport. We’re thrilled to work with a business that understands our vision for equality, opportunity, and growth.”

The collaboration aligns with The national FA’s wider ambition to offer equal access to football for girls in schools by 2028, and the recent milestone that saw over 100,000 female grassroots teams across England.

As part of the partnership, SEAH and Shropshire FA will also work together to deliver events, spotlight female football heroes, and promote positive role models in sport. The two organisations will also be working closely on raising mental health awareness across the grassroots community.

SEAH are the title sponsors of AFC Telford United's New Bucks Head Stadium.

“We’re passionate about empowering the next generation of female footballers," said Natalie Pietrzyk, Director of SEAH.

"Our ongoing relationship with AFC Telford showed us how football can bring communities together, and now we’re taking that further with the Shropshire FA. We are proud to stand behind every female player, coach, and referee in the county.”