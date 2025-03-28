Former Aston Villa young star linked with fourth move in three years as ex-Manchester United manager plots move

The England under 21 international, who netted in Monday's win over Portugal, signed for Villa in 2018 from the Pro:Direct Academy in London.

After attracting the attention of some of Europe's top clubs, Philogene went out on loan to Stoke and Cardiff - before making his first team bow for Villa.

However, in 2023, he was on the move, leaving Villa permanently in move to Hull City for £5.8m.

Philogene impressed in the Championship, but a year later he was on the move again, heading back to Villa.

Unai Emery's side activated a buy back clause, bringing him back to Villa for a fee reportedly in the region of £13.5m.

He would play eleven games in the first half of the campaign, before getting on the move again as Premier League strugglers Ipswich Town for £20m.

The forward looks set to be heading back to the Championship, with the Tractor Boys on the brink of the drop after just one campaign.

And that could spell another move for Philogene, with reports in Turkey suggesting a former Premier League legend and manager is keen to take him abroad.

Beskitas, managed by ex-Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, have already been linked with a move for Ipswich forward Liam Delap.

And according to fresh reports in the country, they are also monitoring Philogene, with claims they will soon make a move for the former Villa man.