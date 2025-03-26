'Rate him': Lee Carsley gives Tom Fellows view after West Brom winger misses out on memorable Hawthorns England cap
Tom Fellows was the subject of glowing praise from England under 21 boss Lee Carsley - despite missing out on a memorable Hawthorns international appearance.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Baggies youngster was rewarded for his blistering form earlier this season - when was handed his first England under 21 call up back in September.
He made his debut in a draw against Northern Ireland, before netting on his second appearance in a 4-1 win over Austria.
It was hoped that Fellows would be included in the latest squad, as Carsley's under 21 side came to The Hawthorns for a clash against Portugal on Monday evening.
But the winger missed out on what would have been a special evening - with Carsley's squad littered with Premier League regulars.