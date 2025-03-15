West Brom talking points: A far too similar story & vital versatility in Hull draw

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Albion, who were unbeaten in five, missed first half chances before getting ahead in the first half through Isaac Price.

But despite having chances, they couldn't take them and Hull bagged an equaliser late on.

Jonny Drury looks at three talking points from their latest outing.

Similar frustrations

Far too many times this season fans have walked away from Albion games knowing that they have not taken chances and it has cost them, whether it is two points dropped or three.

And it felt like that against Hull, as the Tigers scored late to draw 1-1.

Some will have come away saying Albion could have lost, with Joe Wildsmith making a big late save. But for me the game should have been away from them by then.

John Swift has hit the bar, Isaac Price has had chances in both halves, so has Adam Armstrong and Mikey Johnston and in the end Albion had 16 shots and only three of them hit the target.

Even though Hull held a threat, the Baggies felt dominant at times without scoring and it is the story of the season.

There has been a change from Corberan to Mowbray, they look more threatening, but they have to start converting chances.

For all the territory Albion have in games, they don't create enough clear cut chances. That has to change in this twisting and turning play-off race.

Vital versatility

Having players who can play in multiple positions is something the former manager wanted - and in the last week we have seen Tony Mowbray reaping the benefits.

Tuesday night forced him to play a second fiddle midfielder at centre back and make other changes. You could use the square peg, round hole analogy if it didn't work but it did.

Against Hull they were forced to do it again. With Darnell Furlong suspended and Callum Styles ruled out with a groin injury, they've had to put a centre back at left back, a midfielder at right back, and another combative central midfielder in Jayson Molumby as effectively a right winger.

What it showed is that the versatility and the element of being able to play in a number of positions is massively key to Albion. Some of it is down to the recruitment, of the likes of Torbjorn Heggem, the injured Styles, and Isaac Price who on current evidence looks like he could basically play anywhere.

Along with having a deep bench in terms of attacking options, it is a real luxury for Mowbray to have in the face of certain availability issues.

Looking at the end of the game, I've seen people stating that Mowbray got the selection wrong in terms of the changes he made. I don't think I agree with that, it was more down to a lack of final touch and quality in the first half, as I have stated above.

Grant patience rewarded

Karlan Grant may have been one of the unluckiest players in the Albion squad this season.

He started this season with the form not really seen at the club since his second season - and even then, with 18 league goals, it seemed that his overall display could have been better.

He started this campaign like a train, scoring goals, impacting games and leading the way, before falling victim to the blistering form of Tom Fellows and the arrival of Mikey Johnston.

Since then he has had to be so patient, in and out of the starting line-up, when he did have a legitimate argument to question why he hadn't been starting.

That wait for a bit of consistency back in the XI has paid off, with Grant given the nod from the off in the last two games. They were starts he deserved, and he has taken his chance.

Without ripping it up in terms of scoring goals and assisting, he has done a top job, coming in, working hard, showing he can have an impact both defensively and offensively.

He won't start them all between now and May, but the fact he has worked for a place back in the line-up is a reward for his patience.