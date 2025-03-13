Tale of a friendship and business partnership born during one season at Wolves 30 years ago

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

And yet, they only spent one season as team-mates, at Molineux three decades ago in 1994/95.

That was the season which started with Froggatt scoring a winner on his debut despite Wolves being outplayed by Mark McGhee’s Reading, and finished with Kelly taking a right hook from John McGinlay in the second leg of the play-off semi-finals.

Football, eh? You never quite know what’s around the corner. And where was VAR when it was needed?

“We’ve been pals since the day Froggy walked in at Molineux,” says Kelly.

“I’m not sure it’s because we’re similar characters – I’d say we’re completely opposite.”

“We do both like taking the p***,” Froggatt interjects.

“That has never changed.

“As well as being good friends we had businesses together for many years, and always had each other backs.

“We got on well in the dressing room but in business and life you need to back each other times ten to what it was like in football.

“Things have sometimes got a bit heavy but we have that friendship and respect that always means we will look after each other.”

The pair are chatting ahead of taking to the stage for one of the Cleveland Arms’ excellent Wolves nostalgia nights, compèred by the ever-entertaining host, Matt Murray.

It may be three decades since the days they graced the hallowed turf of Molineux, but, judging by the steady stream of fans who come over for a quick word or a signature, their contributions have not been forgotten.

Wolves, often agonisingly, failed to achieve the much-cherished ambition of promotion to the Premier League during their respective spells, and Kelly is a self-confessed West Bromwich Albion fan whilst Froggatt spent his formative years with Aston Villa.

But neither those promotion near misses, nor Midlands rivalries, seem to have damaged the affection with which they are held by the vast majority of the Molineux fanbase.

That, in part, may well be due to their status as what, Kelly’s former Republic of Ireland team-mate and ex-Wolves boss Mick McCarthy would describe as, ‘proper blokes’.

Left everything out there every time they crossed the white line, no quarter was ever given or asked for, and also open and approachable away from the pitch, recognising the importance of football, and footballers, to the local community. Proper blokes.

“We are all working class people, deep down,” Kelly explains.

“That is what Wolves is, a working class club, like all of them across the Midlands.

“If you make sure that you give your best every time you go out on the pitch, then they will accept you.

“Wolves was a brilliant time for me.

“As everyone knows, I am an Albion fan, but I was always treated really fairly by everyone at Wolves.”

During an evening at The Cleveland Arms (Martin Hodgkiss Photography)

It is at this point that Froggatt reminds his mate that he kissed the Wolves badge after scoring with a header in a Black Country derby.

“A goal’s a goal,” Kelly replies with a laugh!

Before Froggatt too looks back on his Molineux memories with much fondness.

“Wolves was my first big move, having come through the ranks at Villa, and that’s a really big thing,” he explains.