Tyrone Mings in line for Aston Villa return

The England international centre-back has not played since injuring knee ligaments in a 5-1 defeat at Newcastle on the opening day of last season.

Mings has been on the bench for Villa’s last two matches and has been targeting a return to action against Palace as Unai Emery’s team hunt a place in the quarter-finals.

The 31-year-old has been challenged by Emery to eventually recapture the same form he showed before his injury.