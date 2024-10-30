Tyrone Mings in line for Aston Villa return
Tyrone Mings is pushing to make his first Villa appearance in more than 14 months in tonight’s Carabao Cup clash with Crystal Palace.
By Matt Maher
The England international centre-back has not played since injuring knee ligaments in a 5-1 defeat at Newcastle on the opening day of last season.
Mings has been on the bench for Villa’s last two matches and has been targeting a return to action against Palace as Unai Emery’s team hunt a place in the quarter-finals.
The 31-year-old has been challenged by Emery to eventually recapture the same form he showed before his injury.