EFL Cup: Aston Villa v Crystal Palace: Leon Bailey's chance to shine in hunt for silverware

The Jamaica international scored 14 goals in all competitions last term to finish as the second highest scorer behind Ollie Watkins – but is yet to open his account for the current campaign.

Bailey did register his second assist of the season, setting up Ross Barkley after coming off the bench in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Bournemouth.

The 27-year-old is among those likely to get a start in tonight’s Carabao Cup tie with Crystal Palace as he tries to play his way into form.

“I am definitely not at my best, I don’t even think I am close,” said Bailey. “But this is football. That’s why we come in and we work. You have good moments and bad moments.

“We are professionals and I have been in the game a long time to understand that whenever it’s not your moment, the only thing you are able to control is yourself and how hard you’re willing to work to get back to that level. It’s about working hard every day. You have to work hard and your results will come. I will get back to where I need to be. I have amazing teammates who have been pushing me and being there for me. It’s just one family and I think I will definitely get back to where I need to be.”

Emi Martinez was back at Bodymoor Heath yesterday morning, barely 12 hours after lifting the Lev Yashin Trophy in Paris.

Yet the man crowned the world’s best goalkeeper for the second straight year won’t feature against Palace as boss Unai Emery attempts to find the balance between giving other members of the squad valuable minutes, while also fielding an XI strong enough to progress in the competition which offers Villa the shortest route to ending a 28-year major trophy drought.

Beat Palace and they will be just two rounds away from Wembley. On the flip side, this fourth-round tie comes right in the middle of a run of seven matches in 21 days and much as Emery has made clear his desire for silverware, he has also been honest on how the Carabao Cup ranks fourth on his list of priorities this season.

Jhon Duran, who scored what proved to be the winner at Wycombe, should replace Ollie Watkins up front while Emi Buendia, who captained the team on the night at Adams Park, is also primed for his second start since returning from a serious knee injury. A bigger unknown is whether Boubacar Kamara and Tyrone Mings are ready to start following their own recoveries.

Kamara came off the bench late against both Bologna and Bournemouth but Mings, who was on the bench for both of those fixtures, is still to see senior action more than 14 months after damaging his ligaments on the opening day of last season at Newcastle.

Robin Olsen, who missed the start of the season through injury, is likely to replace Martinez in goal with youngster Lamare Bogarde primed to come into the defensive line.

Villa were knocked out of the competition at home to Everton last year in front of just 23,851 supporters, the lowest crowd when the ground has been open to full capacity since 2018.

A more sensible pricing strategy this time around, with adult tickets capped at £25, will ensure there are significantly more in attendance tonight but a sell-out appears unlikely.