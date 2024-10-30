Shropshire Star
Carlos Corberan admits West Brom celebration has been marred

Boss Carlos Corberan admits a recent slump has soured the taste of his Albion tenure – but heightened his desire to succeed.

By Lewis Cox
Published
WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 5: Carlos Corberan Head Coach of West Bromwich Albion arrives at the stadium ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion FC and Millwall FC at The Hawthorns on October 5, 2024 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

The Baggies boss marked two years at the club last Friday, a rare feat in the modern age, but Albion have gone five hours without a goal at The Hawthorns and are winless in six games in all.

Corberan, appointed two years ago with the club in the Championship's bottom three, led his side to the cusp of the play-offs and then a fifth-placed finish last term before defeat to Southampton. The Baggies are fifth once again despite a poorest sequence under the Spaniard.

The head coach said: "I arrived to the club in a very challenging and difficult moment. We have grown from this moment but sometimes in football the flavour of the last weeks can be stronger than the flavour of two years. That's how I understand football for fans and even for me too.

