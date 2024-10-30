Ally Robertson: Groundhog day for West Brom and Carlos Corberan's toughest test

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Instead it was a familiar case and another draw for the Albion and it certainly for the last five or six games it feels as if it has been something like the same old story.

We seem to have gone back to struggles of before under Carlos where we are not clicking or making the right number of clear chances to win games regularly.

There were some chances against Cardiff on Saturday, more than in other recent games, but when we made them we were unable to be clinical and take them. There were so many other promising moments when we should have made a clear-cut chance but it did not arrive.

Cardiff had a couple of moments themselves, we could have won the game 2-0 or lost it 2-0!

In the final third we aren't making things happen enough. It is frustrating.