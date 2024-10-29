Unai Emery delivers important Aston Villa message
Unai Emery says Aston Villa must continue to get better despite being pleased with the way his side performed in the 1-1 draw against Bournemouth.
Villa looked as if they were on course for their sixth Premier League victory of the season when they were pegged back by Evanilson's stoppage-time header against the Cherries on Saturday.
Despite dropping points, Villa remain in a healthy position in the league after nine matches in the English top flight.