Unai Emery answers 'Champions League hangover' question
Villa boss Unai Emery insists there was no hangover from the Champions League in their draw against Bournemouth.
Villa beat Bologna 2-0 last week to go top of the Champions League group table after three matches, but they could not back that up with a win against the Cherries on Saturday at Villa Park.
It is the second time Villa have followed a brilliant European victory with a draw in their next Premier League clash after it finished goalless against Manchester United earlier this month.