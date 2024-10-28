Aston Vila player ratings vs Bournemouth as star men only reach a 7

Emiliano Martinez

Very little for the Villa keeper to do in the match. He made a couple of saves from strikes from distance and could do nothing with the Bournemouth goal.

Quiet 6

Matty Cash

He was arguably lucky in the second half not to concede a penalty when Antoine Semenyo went down in the box – had a mixed afternoon.

Mixed 6

Ezri Konsa

Almost gave Villa the lead in the first half with a superb piece of skills on the edge of the box and strike. Made a couple of vital blocks.

Good 7

Pau Torres

Played a number of really good balls forward and defended well. Steady afternoon.