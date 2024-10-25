West Brom v Cardiff - Match preview

The Baggies welcome a resurgent Cardiff City under caretaker boss Omer Riza to The Hawthorns tomorrow seeking to end a five-game winless run.

That sequence has seen Albion fail to net three times, including two blanks in the Black Country and Wednesday’s latest stalemate in Blackburn.

Several less obvious sources of goals were guilty of passing up crucial chances at Ewood Park as full-backs Darnell Furlong and Torbjorn Heggem missed their side’s clearest chances, both in the first half. Corberan insisted Albion look to attack through both. Goals from top scorer Josh Maja and assists from creator-in-chief Tom Fellows have dried up.

The head coach said: “Grant made one or two finishes at Blackburn where he couldn’t quite find the net. Molumby had a good opportunity, Furlong had a good opportunity – and the penalty (incident) – Heggem had a good opportunity.

“In general we had these possibilities. You cannot win games if everything depends on Fellows’ cross and Maja heading the ball. You, as a team, need to see more possibilities to finish chances than depending on only one, if you use the whole team it is more easy to win games.