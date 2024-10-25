Matt Maher: Feast or famine for celebrities at Villa Park lately
Covering football matches at the top level can occasionally bring you into close contact with the rich and famous.
They don’t come much bigger than Prince William, who has become both a regular attendee at Villa’s European matches and a dependable source of mixed zone quotes.
So often has HRH, who has to walk just past the post-match interview area when exiting Villa Park, provided a couple of sentences summing up his view of the game there was almost a sense he was looking for us after this month’s win over Bayern Munich. It has reached the point where it is easier to get a word out of the heir to the throne than some players.
Wills’ decision to stay at home and watch Tuesday’s match against Bologna on television was, therefore, cause for a little disappointment.