Carlos Corberan treats West Brom staff on two-year anniversary
West Brom staff enjoyed a nice surprise this morning as they were greeted by a special gift from Baggies manager Carlos Corberan.
A personal 'thank-you' note together with a photograph and two bottles of beer were waiting for club staff to celebrate the two-year anniversary of Corberan's appointment.
Against-all-odds with huge financial restrictions, Corberan led Albion to the play-offs last season and they currently sit in fourth spot after 11 games this campaign.