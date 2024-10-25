Aston Villa captain sends strong message ahead of Bournemouth test
Skipper John McGinn has urged Villa not to take their foot off the gas against Bournemouth tomorrow.
By Matt Maher
Published
Unai Emery’s men host the Cherries on a 10-match unbeaten run in all competitions aiming to complete a week which has already seen them beat Fulham and Bologna.
But the visitors demonstrated their ability by inflicting a first defeat of the season on Arsenal last weekend and McGinn knows Villa will be tested.