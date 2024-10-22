West Brom debrief: Albion need to kill teams off on quest for success
Albion’s season has already hit opposite ends of the spectrum.
Six games in and they were unbeaten with five wins under belt – now it is no win in four games with two points from a possible 12.
The mood has changed from jubilation to frustration and that was evident by the conclusion at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday.
Here are a few talking points to come from Albion’s latest falter.
Killing teams off
The best teams have it in their locker to find a way, whatever the situation.
Unfortunately for Albion in recent weeks, they haven’t been able to discover that.
Against Millwall they ran out of answers, but at Oxford it was a case of lacking that quality in the final third.
Numerous times in the second half they were in positions where they were just one pass, or a little bit of quality, away from finding that killer second goal.