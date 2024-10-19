West Brom boss Carlos Corberan gives backing to new England boss

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

German Tuchel was this week appointed Gareth Southgate's permanent Three Lions successor, sparking a debate about whether England's boss should be English.

Spaniard Corberan, head coach at The Hawthorns for two years, sees former Chelsea and Bayern Munich chief Tuchel as one of the best coaches in the world and stressed the level of quality that will be at his disposal.

"Everyone has their opinion, but not everyone has the possibility to make the decision!" Corberan said. "I think there are people who want the best possible coach for the English players and people who will say they want the best English coach for the English players.

"Personally I think Tuchel is a top coach, he has proved this. There are other good British coaches too who have proved this. Probably there are both, people who will be excited, that say we should appoint the best coach in the world.

"They have appointed one of the best foreign coaches in the world and people will say they wanted the best British coach. I can only tell you that nothing guarantees success. Everyone wants success.

"But what I can guarantee is that you have top players. top English players. There are always different opinions."

Corberan referenced how his compatriot, Luis de la Fuente, had only coached at national youth level before leading Spain to European Championship glory in the summer. De la Fuente had, as a result, not had the opportunity to achieve club success.

Albion's boss is a disciple of renowned manager Marcelo Bielsa, who he worked under at Leeds. The Argentine had a fine spell in charge of Chile and is now impressing in his role as Uruguay head coach.

Corberan, though, admitted he has never experienced Spain managed by a foreign coach.

Corberan admitted he had never considered the possibility of managing at an international level – and reckons he would miss the daily aspect of coaching.

"It is a different dynamic but I've never asked myself the question! It's a different challenge," said the Baggies boss. "They have to be following games, following players, updating players, watching more games, training less.

"It is different but you live some amazing experiences, the possibility to represent your country, a top experience to do that at a high-level competition.

"But at the same time you probably miss something day-by-day, training and playing every week or three days."