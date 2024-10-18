Leander Dendoncker edging closer to Aston Villa exit

The Belgian utility man, signed by former boss Steven Gerrard from Wolves for a reported £12million in 2022, has been linked with a permanent move to Anderlecht, where he is currently on loan.

Reports in his homeland suggest a £5m deal could be in the offing for the 29-year-old to secure a full return to Anderlecht, the club where he began his senior career.

Dendoncker has struggled for game-time under new boss Unai Emery and has also had a spell on loan at Napoli earlier this year.

Capped 32 times by Belgium, Dendoncker joined Wolves from Anderlecht in the summer of 2018, initially on a season-long loan before completing a permanent move. He spent four years at Molineux, making more than 150 appearances in gold and black, after being brought in under Nuno Espirito Santo.