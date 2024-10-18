Carlos Corberan on West Brom 'response' as they prepare for return to action
Albion head coach Carlos Corberan is satisfied with the reaction from his squad during training this week.
The Baggies struggle with a first blip in an exciting start to the season with just a single point from three games claimed prior to the international break.
Corberan admitted after the home stalemate with Millwall last time out there was plenty to work on during the fortnight, which saw six first-team players jet away for a period with their nations.
The rest were afforded a few days off before training reconvened either side of last weekend.