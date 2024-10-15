Scouting report: West Brom loanee Caleb looks Taylor-made as centre-half

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It is the 21-year-old centre-back’s third loan away from The Hawthorns after Cheltenham and Bolton spells. We caught up with James Richings, Wycombe reporter for Bucks Free Press, to see how he is getting on.

How has Taylor done for Wycombe so far?

Richings: He’s looked really good – he’s good on the ball as well. I think Wycombe have managed a real coup with him. He looks like a proper player.

His debut was against Northampton and I just remember, in the second half, the ball was so high in the air and he climbed for it and honestly I’ve never seen the ball go so high from a header! He properly got his neck muscles working and I remember thinking ‘this kid is good’.

He is so strong. He doesn’t let people barge him around. He can tackle, pass by spraying accurate long passes too.

Do you expect him to be a key regular this season?

Richings: Very much so. I think the one part of the pitch Matt Bloomfield wanted to sort was the back, to bring in a proper solid back four or five so you know who is starting.

There were so many partnerships last season. They played Peterborough in the EFL Trophy final at Wembley with a pairing used for the first time!