Carlos Corberan issues call to West Brom's forgetting summer recruit
Carlos Corberan has called on Albion’s forgotten summer recruit Devante Cole to be ready to take his chance when it comes.
Cole, 29, was a free transfer signing after departing League One Barnsley in the close-season but has played just 15 minutes of league football with Albion – on the opening day in August.
Opportunities have been limited with fellow striker and top scorer Josh Maja leading the line. Corberan admitted Cole was not recruited as a regular starter but that the experienced frontman must stay focused to deputise.
“When I signed him, or when we decided to sign him, we wanted to create a squad with different possibilities,” said Corberan. “It’s true we didn’t sign him with the expectation to be the first XI number nine. We signed him with the possibility to be a good option as a number nine.