West Brom wide man giving his opponents more to think about

Grant, who turned 27 last month, has been Corberan’s go-to on the left side of the Baggies’ attack this term, largely keeping his spot over £3million summer recruit Mikey Johnston.

The former Charlton and Huddersfield man chipped in with a goal in the victory at Stoke in August and has gone close on several other occasions. He has won credit from the head coach for tireless displays working up and down the flank.

Grant, naturally right-footed, has been putting in the hours so opponents do not find it as simple to do their homework on him.

“When you’re playing in those positions you’ve got to be able to go both ways,” said Grant. “That’s something I’ve been working on doing. You know what this league’s like, when you’re a player scoring lots of goals coming in on your right they do their homework! They’re not stupid.