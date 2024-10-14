Unai Emery issues Aston Villa challenge warning
Unai Emery has warned Villa must improve if they are to maintain a challenge near the top of the Premier League table.
Plus
By Matt Maher
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The boss has declared himself satisfied with a start which has his team sitting in fifth place after seven top flight matches.
Villa have also made an impressive start in the Champions League, beating Bayern Munich in their most recent tie.
But while Emery acknowledges his team are full of belief, he does not yet think they are firing on all cylinders.