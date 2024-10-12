Karlan Grant expresses gratitude to West Brom boss Carlos Corberan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Attacker Grant returned from a loan at fellow Championship side Cardiff last season and has been a regular in a ‘left forward’ role, as he describes it, this term.

The 27-year-old, a £15million buy from Huddersfield in 2020, credited the head coach for how he has been managed.

“Carlos is a proper manager, we didn’t have many discussions at the beginning of pre-season,” Grant said. “We had a small squad, it was a matter of everyone getting fit and keeping your head down – that is what I wanted to do.

“I got my head down and did well in pre-season, I was up there fitness-wise, I looked after myself.