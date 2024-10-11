West Brom owner brings back shareholder AGMs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Minority shareholders group Shareholders 4 Albion, have received confirmation from Bilkul Football the meetings will resume early next year, following the release of club and Group accounts in the spring.

Annual general meetings involving minority shareholders have not taken place at Albion for around a decade since they were removed in the Jeremy Peace era.

Peace, chairman between 2002 and 2016, initially moved AGMs to London before they were abolished, which left some minority shareholders disappointed.