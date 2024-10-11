Explained: Who is out of contract in 2025 at West Brom?
Earlier this week Carlos Corberan praised the Albion hierarchy for looking at possible new deals for players who are soon to be out of contract.
Last summer more than ten players saw their deals expire at The Hawthorns - and there are another large number of players out of contract at the end of the coming season.
There are some players that fans will want to see stay and some they may want to see depart.
Here is a full run down of those who are out of contract.
Grady Diangana
Diangana, who lit up The Hawthorns in 2019/20 as Albion returned to the top flight, was signed on a permanent basis following promotion.
He penned a five year deal back in 2020 - with that deal running out next summer.
Darnell Furlong
The defender was signed on a four year deal back in 2019, and helped fire Albion to the Premier League.
He was an almost ever present the following season in the top flight - before being handed a new and improved contract in 2021, adding an extra year.
John Swift
It was a three year deal for Swift back in 2022 - after he arrived on a free transfer from Reading.
No contract extensions have come since and he is out of contract in the summer.
Jayson Molumby
Initially a loan player, the international midfielder penned a three year deal back in 2022.
Semi Ajayi
Like Furlong, he signed a four year contract in 2019 after arriving from Rotherham.
An extension for the defender wasn't as forthcoming as it was for his team mate, but it did arrive in 2022 when it was extended to 2025.
Kyle Bartley
Bartley initially arrived in 2018 on a three year contract.
He was offered a new contract before triggering a clause in his deal in 2022 - that kept him going until 2024.
And in the summer he signed another extension, which will extend further if he plays a certain number of games.
Ted Cann
The academy graduate penned another deal in the summer and the club has an extension option in their favour.
Other player contract situations:
Alex Palmer - 2026
Joe Wildsmith - 2026
Torbjorn Heggem - 2027
Gianluca Frabotta - 2027
Ousmane Diakite - 2026
Tom Fellows - 2027
Mikey Johnston - 2028
Karlan Grant 2026
Jed Wallace 2026
Daryl Dike - 2026
Josh Maja - 2026
Devante Cole - 2026