Harry Whitwell: What we know about the West Brom young star

The 19-year-old has been a regular in first team training for some time, and his sparkling under-21 level earned a nomination for the Premier League 2 player of the month for September.

He netted five goals in three games and is on the radar of higher England age groups.

Carlos Corberan is excited by Whitwell given his development in recent months - with Albion weighing up whether his next best move is a loan deal or to stay at Albion.

Whitwell is one of many Albion youngsters who are turning heads at the moment. But what do we know about the midfielder?

Harry Whitwell - everything we know

Like many youngsters on Albion's books, Whitwell has been around for some time.

Born in Oxford, he was picked up at the age of 11 and rapidly rose through the age groups.

He then made the natural progression from a schoolboy onto a scholarship, given Albion saw the obvious potential in him.

But just months into that scholarship, a rare occurrence happened as he was offered his first professional deal at 17.

Now, it isn't unknown. There are stars who get professional deals early in their scholarships, and some are even offered scholarships with years added in a professional capacity.

But it was still some achievement for Whitwell.

It was a deal penned on his 17th birthday and his stock continued to rise as he starred in the Albion under 21 side.

He became a regular starter in the 22/23 season, and was handed the academy player of the year award.

His first goal arrived in September 22 in a PL2 Cup clash with Watford - and as his Albion career hit new heights, he was recognised at international level.

The midfielder represented England up to U18s level and made his mark as the Young Lions lifted the Costa Cálida Supercup in September 2022.

Then came the senior bow as he came onto everyone's radar.

As an 18-year-old he was handed his senior bow against Aldershot in the FA Cup - and set up Tom Fellows for his first senior goal.

Fellows is the latest off the production line to make an impact on the first team - and he may soon be handing that baton to Whitwell.