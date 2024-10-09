Ross Barkley promises more to come at Aston Villa

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The midfielder joined in a £5million deal from Luton Town in the summer but had been limited to making an impact off the bench before starting Sunday’s match against Manchester United, in the absence of the injured Amadou Onana.

Barkley, who had a previous loan spell at Villa during the 2020-21 season, is enjoying life back at the club under Unai Emery. He said: “I’m feeling good, but the more minutes I rack up, the better I know I’ll feel.