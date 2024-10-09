Carlos Corberan doesn't want West Brom relying on one position

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Baggies signed off for the current international break with a disappointing goalless draw at home to Millwall, a second Hawthorns blank in succession.

The visiting Lions came to the Black Country happy to defend – Albion had 80 per cent of possession – but the hosts’ threat out wide through Tom Fellows and Mikey Johnston was expertly shackled by Dan McNamara and Ryan Leonard.

“During this break we need to work on behaviours that will help us create something else, against a line of four and against a line of five,” Corberan said.

“The important thing now is to know you cannot only depend on the one-v-one of your wingers. When the full-backs defend the wingers very well, like on Saturday, you need to have more possibilities, like corner runnings, one-two passes, switches to the side and finishing from the edge of the box, to stretch them more, with the set-pieces too.