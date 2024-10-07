Aston Villa 'super sub' agrees new long-term contract

The 20-year-old Colombia international has agreed terms on a deal through to 2030 which includes a significant salary increase.

Duran has been among the stars of the early season, scoring six goals including a stunning winner against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Unai Emery believes Duran, who joined Villa from Chicago Fire in January 2023 in a deal worth £18million, has the potential to become one of the best strikers in world football.

With his performances in the early weeks of the campaign having caught the attention of some of Europe’s biggest clubs, Villa have acted to secure his services in the long-term.

Duran was already contracted through to 2028 but one of the lowest paid members of the squad.

His new deal completes a remarkable turnaround, after it appeared likely he would depart during the summer transfer window.

Villa turned down several bids from West Ham for Duran, who then appeared to publicly push for a move to The Hammers.

Yet Villa held firm on their £40m valuation, a figure which has now increased considerably following his superb start to the season.

Duran netted the winner for Villa on the opening day against West Ham. He has gone on to score a further three match-winners, including the strike against Bayern and a goal of the season contender against Everton.

Five of Duran's six goals have been scored off the bench, with a Carabao Cup third round tie at League One Wycombe his only start of the season to date.