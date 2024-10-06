Ezra Konsa injury update as Aston Villa defender suffers knock

The centre-back is due to undergo tests on the problem which forced him off just 11 minutes into the game.

Konsa’s is expected to be ruled out of England’s Nations League fixtures against Greece and Finland, though the bigger concern is Villa’s.

The 26-year-old became the seventh player to suffer an injury this season.

Emery said: "I think it is a hamstring, but I don’t know if it’s a big or small injury. Hopefully it is a small injury.”

Villa were already without Amadou Onana and Jacob Ramsey, though Emery is hopeful both will be back after the international break.

Captain John McGinn could also be in contention when Villa resume their season at Fulham on Saturday week, while long-term absentees Boubacar Kamara and Tyrone Mings played 45 minutes for the club’s under-21s against Newcastle.

Emery dismissed any concerns over the number of injuries Villa have sustained early in the campaign.

“We are not having a lot of important injuries, just small injuries,” said Emery. “It is normal and some players have hamstring or small injuries.

“But for me it is not really relevant. The idea is to try and reduce the risk and have players to play instead of them.

“At the moment we are doing that and some players are coming back after long injuries.”