Carlos Corberan insists more work to be done by West Brom summer signing duo

Wide attacking duo Johnston, 25, and Dobbin, 21, were summer captures at The Hawthorns but both are still awaiting a first Championship start of the season.

That could come at home to Millwall today, prior to the international break, but head coach Corberan said in the wake of Tuesday's defeat to Middlesbrough that both still had work to do.

Dobbin is a season-long loan signing from neighbours Villa after he moved to the West Midlands for £10million from boyhood club Everton. Johnston, last season's loan star from Celtic, signed for £3m as Corberan's top target at The Hawthorns, albeit later in the window.