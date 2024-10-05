Aston Villa boss Unai Emery wants more respect over player contact
Unai Emery has asked international bosses to show more respect and not contact his players when they are working at Villa.
By Matt Maher
The Spaniard makes a point of not calling players when they are away with their national teams and is irritated the courtesy is often not returned.
Emery wants his players to be fully focused on Villa outside of international windows.
He said: “Usually when they are with the national team, I am not speaking with the players.
“I don’t want to disrupt them or get myself involved in something which isn’t my moment.