West Brom v Millwall: Baggies looking to strike back and sign off in style

The Baggies welcome Millwall to The Hawthorns tomorrow off the back of successive defeats and will not want to allow a first wobble of the season become anything bigger.

Carlos Corberan’s men were poor, by and large, and deservedly beaten at Sheffield Wednesday last week and edged on home turf by an impressive Middlesbrough side in midweek. The Lions’ start to the season has been mixed at best, though Corberan expects a more fluid style of play under relatively new boss Neil Harris than perhaps the reputation that precedes Millwall.

Regardless of the outcome tomorrow, Albion’s head coach may be glad of the short few days off and then welcome period of training with his team during the break for international action. Corberan is happiest and most at home teaching his players, on the pitches and in the classroom at the training base in Walsall.

Last month’s international break – the first of a trio in as many months in the first half of the season – may have stunted momentum on the pitch somewhat as the Baggies, then without defeat, made a roaring start to the season.