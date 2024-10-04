Morgan Rogers eyeing another big win to cap memorable Aston Villa week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Villa host struggling United in the Premier League on Sunday with Unai Emery and his players quickly turning their attention to that fixture as they look to pour more misery on beleaguered Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag.

Having already beaten one of the world’s biggest clubs in Bayern, courtesy of Jhon Duran’s audacious winner, Rogers is keen to take down another famous name.

“It’s Manchester United, one of the biggest teams in the world,” he said. “These are the games you want to play in.

“Beating two of the biggest clubs in the world in a week wouldn’t be bad. We have not really thought about it in that sense but when you put it like that, it is two massive games and we will be ready for Sunday 100 per cent.

“We will believe we can win the game.”