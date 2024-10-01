Shirt placed on Mark Townsend's seat ahead of emotional evening at West Brom

Home supporters will rise during the clash against Middlesbrough at The Hawthorns in a planned minute of applause in memory of Mark, who was 57, and a Birmingham Road season ticket holder.

It is set to be sombre and emotive evening at Albion’s ground as the club pays tribute to Mark, who was from Oldbury and attended Hillsborough to watch his beloved Baggies with his 21-year-old nephew.

Players will be wearing black armbands last night in response to the tragedy.

And a lone shirt adorning Townsend's name and age was placed on his seat for the game.