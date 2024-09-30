Ipswich 2 Aston Villa 2 - Player ratings as three get 5's
Emi Martinez
By Matt Maher
Published
Should have done better with the opener but then redeemed himself with two excellent saves, the second of which was one-on-one v Liam Delap.
Redemption 6
Ezri Konsa
At fault for the opener when his rather slapdash clearance was pounced on. Sometimes you just have to put your foot through it. Doesn’t look a right-back.
Sloppy 5
Diego Carlos
Not his worst game before the second Ipswich goal but he was culpable for playing Delap onside and then beaten far too easily on the edge of the box.
Lapse 5
Pau Torres
Got caught out a couple of times during the first half when he was uncertain in possession. May have saved a point with the block from Burns.
Improved 6