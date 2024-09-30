Carlos Corberan: Don’t be too over-reliant

The Baggies saw their six-game unbeaten sequence to start the Championship end with Saturday’s 3-2 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday. Mowatt went into the clash a fitness doubt with discomfort in his adductor muscles and was only fit enough for the bench, with summer recruit Ousmane Diakite handed a first league start.

Corberan found his side 2-0 down at half-time at Hillsborough, though, and the head coach replaced Diakite, who alongside colleagues had struggled, with Mowatt and the latter prompted a response. Mowatt netted to make it 2-2, but Wednesday hit back immediately with Anthony Musaba’s winner.

“When you make a change it is because you are watching when things do not work well,” Corberan said. “But the team didn’t work well in general, as a team and individually we competed under our level.