West Brom boss says his star boy deserves all the plaudits

The Baggies head coach, who takes his side to Sheffield Wednesday this lunchtime, was clear nothing had been given to academy graduate Fellows, 21, as “a present” and he has merited his status.

Fellows, who has already broken through as an England under-21 international and scorer this term, leads the Championship assist chart with four heading into this weekend – in what is a first full season as an Albion senior.

“Yes, exactly like this,” Corberan said of the suggestion Fellows had picked up where he left off. “He was working hard without having the reward of being in the team at the beginning. Probably the fact he didn’t have expectations helped him manage that situation. Probably other players sometimes arrive to the club with more expectation and then have difficulty which hurts more.