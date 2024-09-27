Matt Maher: Unai Emery’s honesty highlights problems with Aston Villa's schedule

Just like every other person to have ever managed a football club, the Spaniard will not divulge information he really doesn’t want to.

But when asked a straight question, more often than not he delivers a straight answer.

So when asked on Saturday night, following Villa’s 3-1 derby win over Wolves, his plans for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup trip to Wycombe, it was no huge surprise to hear Emery confess the competition is the lowest of his priorities this season and to expect changes to the team.

Come Tuesday night, he was good to his word, fielding an XI mixed with first-team players and youngsters which had just enough quality to edge past the League One hosts and into the fourth round.

Speak to anyone at Villa and they will tell you Emery is obsessed with winning, above everything else.

Yet Tuesday was one of those occasions he was prepared to compromise and take a calculated gamble with his team selection. Win at all costs, it was not.

The approach was understandable, when you consider Villa’s fixture list. Tuesday was their fourth match of seven in the space of 22 days, with victory ensuring they will face the same schedule on the other side of next month’s international break.

Not all of those matches are equal in value.