Attack best form of defence for West Brom declares Carlos Corberan

The Baggies have made an early charge to the top of the pile in the Championship and the seventh clash of the season takes them to Sheffield Wednesday for tomorrow's early kick-off.

An adventurous and pacy attacking set-up, which seems to have evolved from earlier Corberan sides at The Hawthorns, has caught the eye while Albion's defence has shown a mean streak to start having shipped just twice in six games – a best effort since 1953 – with four clean sheets.

A watertight defence is nothing new for Albion under Corberan. Goalkeeper Alex Palmer jointly-won the award for the most clean sheets last season and leads the way with Leeds' Illan Meslier once again this term. Corberan has helped transform the trajectory of Kyle Bartley's career at the Baggies and Albion have maintained their defensive record with Semi Ajayi replacing the departed Cedric Kipre.