Carlos Corberan backs West Brom loan star

Giant midfielder Racic, 26, was one of the Baggies’ 11 summer recruits as he checked in on a season-long loan from Sassuolo in Italy.

The Serbia international made his full debut in Saturday’s home win over Plymouth and caught the eye. Racic checked into The Hawthorns late in the summer, on August 22, and Corberan previously said later recruits will take more time to get up to speed physically and tactically.

“I am very pleased with the things that I see,” Corberan said of Racic’s first start.