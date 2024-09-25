West Brom legend reveals his favourite scoreline

It is the best backline that I believe we have seen at Albion for a good couple of years.

They have been brilliant so far and it is so clear to see they all work together and for each other.

Before the game I was chatting in the Richardson Suite and they were calling for predictions, “3-1” and “3-0” – I said I don’t care as long as we score one and have another clean sheet!

They’ve all been so solid. Look at Torbjorn Heggem playing at left-back. The great thing too, as I’ve written before, is that we have players that are as good as those they are replacing.