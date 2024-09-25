Striker Daryl Dike in countdown to West Brom return

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The luckless Baggies frontman has not featured since 2-2 draw at Ipswich on February 10 last season, where he snapped his Achilles tendon.

It was the opposite Achilles to the one he injured the previous April at Stoke, but Dike has endured in excess of two years on the sidelines during his near-three years at The Hawthorns.

The United States international, 24, took part in team training last Friday for the first time, but still has a five-to-six week road ahead before he completes the necessary steps to return to contention.

“Last week is a week where we have moved a step,” Corberan said. “Let’s say he has three steps to complete, the first is with the medical staff, the second he is working with physical coaches, during that step he needs to make some individual specific drills according to his position, and some drills with the team.