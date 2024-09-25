Aston Villa defender believes club can shoot for the stars

Villa have equalled their best start to a campaign since 1998 after winning four of their first five Premier League matches.

Emery’s men also made an impressive start to their Champions League campaign with a 3-0 win at Young Boys.

Villa have a mouth-watering home tie against Bayern Munich to come next week and defender Torres believes with Emery at the helm anything is possible.

“There is no doubt Unai Emery is one of, if not, the best manager in the Premier League,” the defender said to Betano Sports.