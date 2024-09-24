Aston Villa midfielder hails 'special' night

The playmaker set Villa on their way to victory at Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup when he headed home in the 55th minute.

Jhon Duran then got what proved to be the winner from the spot after Villa were awarded a controversial penalty before Richard Kone grabbed a late consolation for the League One hosts.

Buendia’s goal was his first in 18 months, after he missed the whole of last season with a knee injury.

The 27-year-old, handed the captain’s armband on the night by Unai Emery, said: “It is a really special night, to come back to play again for this club.

“It is my fourth season here, to have the captain’s armband and to help the team with a goal and get through to another round is an amazing feeling.”

Buendia’s looping header, after Kadan Young’s low cross had been deflected into his path, put Villa ahead though Duran’s penalty was a source of frustration for the hosts.

The Colombia international did not seem to be contacted when he tumbled in the box while trying to go past goalkeeper Franco Ravizzoli.”

“We are a little bit aggrieved,” said Wycombe boss Matt Bloomfield. “It’s not easy for referees when players go over like that.”

Emery handed full senior debuts to Young and centre-back Sil Swinkels, while 17-year-old Aidan Borland came off the bench in the second half.

Buendia said: "We have a really big squad as we showed today. We have an amazing academy and today was a chance to show our quality.

“We try to play our game and keep going in our philosophy and we got the win."