Aston Villa sweating on fitness of key player

Villa skipper John McGinn is facing a battle to be fit for next month’s Champions League clash with Bayern Munich after suffering a hamstring injury in Saturday’s derby win over Wolves.

By Matt Maher
Jhon Duran (L) celebrates with Morgan Rogers (Getty)

McGinn was forced off just before half-time in the 3-1 victory and though the issue is not thought to be serious, the Scotland international is facing a spell on the sidelines.

Villa hope the injury will only keep the midfielder out of action for around 10 days but with Bayern due to visit a week on Wednesday, his involvement in the high-profile tie is in serious doubt.

